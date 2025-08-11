Fade To Black - Tony Rodrigues - August 12, 2025

August 12, 2025

Project Starmaker

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tony Rodrigues recounts the events that led to his involuntary recruitment into a “twenty and back” program and describes his first trip to the Moon in 1981 as part of the Secret Space Program (SSP).

Tony Rodrigues reports being abducted at age 10, subjected to MK‑Ultra–type training, and later trafficked through programs leading to Mars Colony Corp and Ceres Colony Corp service before being “returned” to his childhood timeline. He has since advised an anti–human‑trafficking foundation and worked with hundreds who report similar memories.

https://www.tonyrodrigues.com/

