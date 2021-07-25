Fade To Black - Travis Walton - July 26th.

July 26th, 2021

1975 Revisited



Monday on FADE to BLACK: Travis Walton joins us and we are going to discuss, in detail, the current drama about his case being 'hoaxed'... there are a few of wanna-be's out there trying to make a buck on an event that has been investigated, researched and looked into for the last 45 years... and tonight we are going to put this to bed.

Travis Walton's life changed on November 5, 1975, while working with a logging crew in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in Arizona.

The Walton case received mainstream publicity and remains one of the best-known instances of alien abduction. It is one of the very few alien abduction cases with corroborative eyewitnesses, and one of few abduction cases where the time allegedly spent in the custody of aliens plays a rather minor role in the overall account.

Website: http://www.travis-walton.com/



