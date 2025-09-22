Fade To Black - Travis Walton And Jennifer Stein - September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025

1975 Abduction



Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Travis Walton joins Jennifer W. Stein fifty years after his famed abduction to revisit the incident, ongoing debunking efforts, and its lasting impact.

A native of Snowflake, Arizona, Travis Walton was a timber worker when he famously vanished in 1975 after approaching a mysterious craft in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Missing for five days, he later recounted an extraordinary abduction experience aboard a UFO, detailed in his 1978 book The Walton Experience, which inspired the 1993 film Fire in the Sky. Despite decades of skepticism, his case remains one of the most debated in UFO history. Today, Walton lives a quieter life in Arizona, occasionally sharing his story through interviews, documentaries, and podcasts.

Jennifer W. Stein is a self-taught filmmaker, entrepreneur, and UFO researcher. Inspired by a personal experience in 1975, she went on to found Main Line MUFON and has chaired major MUFON symposiums. Through her company, Onwinges Productions, she produced the award-winning documentary Travis: The True Story of Travis Walton, along with films such as Accidental Truth and The Extraordinary Life and Suspicious Death of James Forrestal. A frequent speaker and writer, Jennifer lectures internationally on UFOs, crop circles, and ancient archaeology, while serving as MUFON Arizona’s State Section Director.

Websites::

https://sedonamufon.org/Skyfire-Summit/

https://traviswaltonthemovie.com/

https://onwingesproductions.com/

