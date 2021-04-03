Fade To Black - Travis Walton - April 5th.

April 5th, 2021

State of Disclosure

.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Travis Walton is back and we are going to find out what he has learned over the last 45 years and what are his opinions about UFOs, our government, ET, and our community??? Tonight, we'll get those answers and much more...

Travis Walton's life changed on November 5, 1975, while working with a logging crew in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in Arizona.

The Walton case received mainstream publicity and remains one of the best-known instances of alien abduction. It is one of the very few alien abduction cases with corroborative eyewitnesses, and one of few abduction cases where the time allegedly spent in the custody of aliens plays a rather minor role in the overall account.

Website: http://www.travis-walton.com/

