Fade To Black - Trey Hudson - January 02

January 02, 2024

Unknown Phenomena





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Explore the unknown with Trey Hudson, Director of the Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG). Trey shares his journey from military intelligence to leading multidisciplinary investigations into high-strangeness phenomena. With decades of expertise and a focus on both experiencers and empirical data, Trey offers a compelling take on the mysteries that defy explanation.

Trey is the Director of the Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), which investigates incidents of high strangeness using a multidisciplinary approach. ASOG emphasizes the importance of both experiencers and empirical data in their research.

A native of Atlanta, Trey earned his Eagle Scout rank and studied psychology and anthropology at the University of West Georgia, where he worked with renowned scholars in humanistic and transpersonal psychology. He was commissioned as a U.S. Army Military Intelligence Officer in 1987, serving until an injury ended his military career.

Trey spent over 30 years in federal service, specializing in intelligence, security, and emergency management. He retired in 2023 as a Supervisory Security Specialist. His career includes a tour in Afghanistan and numerous commendations, including the NATO ISAF Medal.

An EMS First Responder, Rescue SCUBA Diver, and certified Military Emergency Management Specialist, Trey lives in the southern U.S. with his wife and has two adult daughters.

Website: https://www.treyhudsonresearch.com/

