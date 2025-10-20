Fade To Black - Trey Hudson - October 21, 2025

October 21, 2025

Doc: Helm and Lens

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Trey Hudson discusses his new film The Meadow Project and mini-documentary Helm and Lens. He shares how the film ties into his books and ongoing research at the enigmatic Meadow, a U.S. hotspot for unexplained phenomena.

Trey Hudson is the Director of the Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), which investigates high-strangeness phenomena through a multidisciplinary, experiencer-centered approach. With a background in psychology and anthropology from the University of West Georgia, Trey also served as a U.S. Army Military Intelligence officer and retired in 2023 from the Department of Defense as a Supervisory Security Specialist. A veteran of Afghanistan and a decorated public servant, he holds certifications in emergency response, intelligence analysis, and security. Trey is also the author of The Meadow Project and its follow-up, Return to the Meadow, chronicling ongoing anomalous research in the American South.

https://www.treyhudsonresearch.com/

