Fade To Black - Trey Hudson - June 16th.

Meadow Project

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Trey Hudson is here with the honors of being our third first time guest this week and we are covering "The Meadow"... which has been compared to Skinwalker Ranch itself with its own reports of UFOs, cryptid beasts, portals, missing time, crop circle like formations, (wo)men in black, orbs, strange beams of light, mysterious beings and many other oddities.

Trey is the Director of the Oxford Paranormal Society and its Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG). He is an Eagle Scout and former Army Intelligence Officer. He has a psychology degree from the University of West Georgia where he studied under the likes of Dr. Bill Roll and other luminaries. He has a 30 plus year career as a US government Security Specialist specializing in security of sensitive assets, anti-terrorism, security of WMD, emergency management and other specialties. He also served a tour in Afghanistan in this capacity.

Trey is the author of "The Meadow Project: Explorations into the South's Skinwalker Ranch".

