Fade To Black - Tyler Glockner - May 10th

May 10th, 2022

Secure Team

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tyler Glockner of Secureteam10 is back to talk about what happens in the world of the biggest UFO channel on YouTube!

Tyler, in just 10 years, has built Secureteam10 into one of the most popular YouTube channels with over 2 million subscribers. His channel was built for those who seek the latest alien and UFO related videos, leaks and information.

From it's humble beginnings as a mere idea in 2011, to the establishment of the channel you see today - Secureteam10 has become the information source to which millions of answer-seeking individuals have come. Through thousands of videos posted, over 2 million subscribers and over a billion total video views, his YouTube channel has broken the boundaries of traditional reporting and taken UFO research into the internet age.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/user/secureteam10