Fade To Black - Tyler Glockner - July 19th.

July 19th, 2021

Secureteam10 Returns!

.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Tyler Glockner of Secureteam joins us to talk about the return of his channel, his health, and the current state of the world of Ufology!

Tyler, in just 10 years, has built Secureteam into one of the most popular YouTube channels with over 2 million subscribers. His channel was built for those who seek the latest alien and UFO related videos, leaks and information.

From it's humble beginnings as a mere idea in 2011, to the establishment of the channel you see today - Secureteam has become the information source to which millions of answer-seeking individuals have come. Through thousands of videos posted, over 2 million subscribers and over a billion total video views, Secureteam has broken the boundaries of traditional reporting and taken UFO research into the internet age.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/user/secureteam10



Premium Episode Download