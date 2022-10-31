UnX Halloween Special

October 31st, 2022

 

1st Anniversary!

 

Fade To Black - UnX Halloween Special - October 31st

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight is the first anniversary of the UnX Network... and it's on Halloween... so the show is all about celebration and some spooky stuff! With co-hosts Race Hobbs and Margie Kay!!!

Special guests, ghost hunting, contests... all that and much more as we celebrate the first year of the X on Halloween night!

Un-X Network delivers quality paranormal radio and video streaming programs with show topics ranging from Paranormal News, UFOs, Cryptids, Ghosts, Hidden Histories, Alternative Research, Breakthrough Technology, Consciousness, and many other diverse subjects. Programs feature many of the best names in the field. Listeners can interact and help investigative journalists, researchers, authors, and hosts. The Un-X Network's goal is to reach critical thinkers around the world who want a place they can trust to bring them quality paranormal programming.

Website: https://www.unxnetwork.com/

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 348 other subscribers
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com