New Year Vacation

December 26th, 2022

 

OFF AIR!!

 

Fade To Black - Vacation - December 26th

 
 

Fade To Black is on Vacation this week. Enjoy the holidays!!!

“We are taking this week off to spend time with friends and family… please enjoy the Holiday Season!”

- Jimmy Church

It's big... it's red.. it's round and button like... I'm gonna push it and see what happens.....

- Drew The Geek

Fade To Black will be back next year so take this time to get your Fader on with your family and friends and then be sure to kidnap.. er.. I mean bring them with you for a Fadernaut New Year when we resume on the 2nd.

Happy Holidays from Fade To Black!!!

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 363 other subscribers
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com