Fade To Black - Vivian Chauvet - March 14th

March 14th, 2023

Modern ET Contact





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Vivian Chauvet is back with us to talk about the modern aspects of ET Contact and what may be going on today with our planet.

Originally from Canada, Viviane Chauvet is internationally recognized for her inspirational life journey as an advanced Arcturian hybrid. Viviane’s healing practice and teachings inspire star seeds and lightworkers to live in Universal Oneness as sovereign Divine Essence of Light. She is a multidimensional frequency healer, galactic ambassador, trans voice channel, and Arcturus high priestess. Viviane has worked as a hybrid consultant on j3FILM award-winning second documentary “Extraordinary: The Seeding” and will be featured in their third one. Today, she is the producer and co-host of The Infinite Star Connections podcast.

Website: https://infinitehealingfromthestars.com/

