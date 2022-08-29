Fade To Black - Viviane Chauvet - August 29th

August 29th, 2022

Advanced Arcturian Hybrid

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Viviane Chauvet joins us to talk about her life as an Arcturian Hybrid and the current State of Contact on Planet Earth.

Viviane Chauvet is an Advanced Arcturian Hybrid Avatar in a holographic human form, International Public Speaker, Published Author, Multidimensional Healer, and Spiritual Teacher.

In 2013, she founded “Infinite Healing from the Stars” to assist people worldwide to heal and ascend. Through her work, Viviane has developed the Arcturian Energy Matrix Healing® modality, a multidimensional and experiential way of healing and expanding consciously.

Her first collaborative #1 Best Seller book “Wisdom of the Silver Sisters – Guiding Grace” is available on Amazon as a published author.

Viviane is featured in j3FILMS 18-time award-winning documentary “Extraordinary: The Revelations.”

Today, she is the producer and co-host of The Infinite Star Connections podcast. In 2022, Viviane joined the Galactic Alliance as an Emissary and Galactic Ambassador.

Website: https://infinitehealingfromthestars.com/

