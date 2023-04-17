Von Braschler

April 20th, 2023

 

Time Shifts And Time Travel

 

Fade To Black - Von Braschler - April 20th

 
 

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Author and researcher Von Braschler joins us to discuss his book: 'Time Shifts' and time travel.

Von Braschler is the author of several books on consciousness development, including Time Shifts, Manifesting, and Mysterious Messages from Beyond. His recent publication from Schiffer Books is Past Lives, the first in a series called Ancient Wisdom Series in scroll format.

Von is a former faculty member of Omega Institute for Holistic Studies in Rhinebeck, NY, and currently lives in the San Juan Islands of the Washington Coast in the Pacific Northwest.

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

