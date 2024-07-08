Fade To Black - Wally Wagner Jr. - July 9th

July 9th, 2024

UFOs And The Bible





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: "Wally" Wagner will talk about his remarkable 2016 UFO sighting that forever changed his beliefs and will also explore the fascinating intersection of UFOs and spirituality.

Wallace Wagner Jr. holds a BS degree from West Virginia University and has pursued graduate studies at the University of Charleston. His diverse career includes roles as a manager for two Fortune 500 companies, a mailman, a water plant operator, a coal miner, a phlebotomist, a laboratory technician, a farmer, an EMT, and a soil conservationist. Now an author, Wallace has delved deeply into early church history, Bible history, eschatology, time and space, and the historical presence of UFOs. He has also extensively studied near-death experiences (NDEs) and shared death experiences (SDEs).

An avid Ancient Astronaut enthusiast, Wallace brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to his explorations of these fascinating topics.

https://withingrasp.net/

