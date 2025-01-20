Fade To Black - Whitley Strieber - January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025

The Fourth Mind





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Whitley Strieber reveals insights from his new book, *The Fourth Mind*... and much more! We dive into his 1985 close encounter of the third kind, the bestselling *Communion*, and the ongoing contact that shaped his paranormal research.

Whitley Strieber is the author of over forty works of fiction and nonfiction, including *The Wolfen*, *The Hunger*, *Communion*, and *The Coming Global Superstorm* (filmed as *The Day After Tomorrow*). His sci-fi series *Alien Hunter* became the SyFy Channel series *Hunters*. He also hosts the podcast *Dreamland* and oversees unknowncountry.com, a leading site for paranormal phenomena.

