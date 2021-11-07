Fade To Black - Whitley Strieber - November 8th.

November 8th, 2021

"The Observers"

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Whitley Strieber joins us to discuss the new film, "The Observers". In this movie, Whitley, along with Linda Moulton Howe, Richard Dolan, Lue Elizondo, William Henry, John Greenewald, Jesse Venturan and Debbie Kauble, all discuss what Disclosure means for our world today.

As someone who has changed our worldview, Mr. Strieber is one of the iconic cultural figures of our time.

Whitley is the author of the Communion series of books and many novels ranging from the Wolfen and the Hunger to the Grays and the Alien Hunter series. Communion, the Wolfen, the Hunger and Superstorm have all been made into movies, Superstorm as the Day After Tomorrow.

Websites:

https://www.unknowncountry.com

http://www.strieber.com



