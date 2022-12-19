Fade To Black - Whitley Strieber - December 21st

December 21st, 2022

New Book... New Year!





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Whitley Strieber is back from his writing journey in the UK where he just finished his new book. Tonight, we'll talk about all of that... and get his thoughts about 2022 and what is ahead for us in 2023!

As someone who has changed our worldview, Mr. Strieber is one of the iconic cultural figures of our time.

Whitley is the author of the Communion series of books and many novels ranging from the Wolfen and the Hunger to the Grays and the Alien Hunter series. Communion, the Wolfen, the Hunger and Superstorm have all been made into movies, Superstorm as the Day After Tomorrow.

Website: https://www.unknowncountry.com/

