Fade To Black - Whitley Strieber - April 12th.

April 12th, 2021

'Jesus New Vision'

.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Whitley Strieber joins us to discuss his new book: 'Jesus New Vision'.

As the author of such books as Warday, Communion and Superstorm, Whitley Strieber is one of the iconic cultural figures of our time.

Jesus: A New Vision, draws together information from scholarship, archaeology and his own researches to recover the Jesus story that has been buried in generations of largely faith-based scholarship. It reveals the dramatic story of a man of great genius who was convinced that he had a special connection to god, and as a result lived a life of extraordinary passion and power that changed the world more profoundly than that of any other human being.

Website: https://www.unknowncountry.com/



Premium Episode Download