Whitley Strieber

April 12th, 2021

 

'Jesus New Vision'

 

Fade To Black - Whitley Strieber - April 12th.

Monday on FADE to BLACK: Whitley Strieber joins us to discuss his new book: 'Jesus New Vision'.

As the author of such books as Warday, Communion and Superstorm, Whitley Strieber is one of the iconic cultural figures of our time.

Jesus: A New Vision, draws together information from scholarship, archaeology and his own researches to recover the Jesus story that has been buried in generations of largely faith-based scholarship. It reveals the dramatic story of a man of great genius who was convinced that he had a special connection to god, and as a result lived a life of extraordinary passion and power that changed the world more profoundly than that of any other human being.

Website: https://www.unknowncountry.com/

 

 
Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 160 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com