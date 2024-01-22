Fade To Black - William Henry - January 24th

January 24th, 2024





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: William Henry is back with us to discuss Artificial Intelligence, our future, and the ascension of the human race.

William is a Nashville-based author, investigative mythologist, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human spiritual potential, transformation and ascension. He has a unique ability to incorporate historical, religious, spiritual, scientific, archaeological and other forms of such knowledge into factually-based theories and conclusions that provide the layperson with a more in-depth understanding of the profound shift we are actually experiencing in our lifetime.

The spiritual voice and Consulting Producer of the global hit History Channel program, Ancient Aliens, and host of the Gaia TV series The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum, along with his wife, Clare, William Henry is your guide into the transformative sacred science of human ascension.

Along with his wife, Clare, he leads luxury, ascension-themed tours to sacred sites including Egypt, France, Italy and England.

Website: https://www.williamhenry.net/

