August 10th, 2022

Squatch Week Nite 3

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: William Lunsford joins us for night three of Squatch Week on F2B!

Tonight's guest, William Lunsford, is from Texarkana, Arkansas and has had over 40 Bigfoot sightings. He's been researching them for 45 years. He saw the Fouke monster in 1977 and his last sighting was in April of 2022.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/william.lunsford.98

Premium Episode Download