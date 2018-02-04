Fader Night – No More Fake News – February 7th

Fader Night – No More Fake News

February 7th 2018

ECETI Summer 2018

Soul Tech: Masters Gather To Change The Game

 

 

It’s Fadernight!On this very special Fadernight we announce our Soul Tech conference at ECETI Ranch in August, 2018.

We will have James Gilliland and the crew from Modern Masters here to tell us all about it…who will be presenting and what this special event all about.

The Soul Tech conference is a gathering for everyone to learn, seek knowledge and to connect and create relationships that will last a lifetime.

Website: https://soultechgathering.com/
YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.

All that…

AND…

No More Fake News with Jon Rappoport.

