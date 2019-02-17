Fader Night

Tonight FadeToBlack is LIVE on air for episode # 1000!As Radio Gods would have it, this episode happens to be a FADERNIGHT, and we are inviting you to celebrate with us.

Call in, tweet with #F2B, join the conversation in the Sandbox, bring your memories and your stories. Don’t forget the dancing gifs.

FadeToBlack 1K – this Thursday, February 21, 2019.