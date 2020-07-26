Fadernight – Open Lines July 27th

Fader Night

July 27th 2020

It's Fadernight! OPEN LINES!!! YOUR calls, YOUR thoughts, YOUR voice.

Tonight is Thursday... wait, no, it's Monday... Oh well..

It's Fadernight!

Your calls, your conversation about UFOs, Conspiracy, Time Travel, the Paranormal and Supernatural, and Lost History.

Over the years, Fadernight has turned into one of the very best evenings in all of talk radio and this is the place where everyone can share their experiences, thoughts, theories, and opinions. All conversation is welcome because this is your night and your show.

Call-in number: 747-228-2051

Premium Episode Download