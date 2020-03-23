Fadernight – Open Lines March 25th

Tonight is Wednesday and it's Fadernight. You do not need to adjust your TV, there is no technical issue. Tonight is Fadernight.

We moved tomorrow to today to make sure that you are paying attention. Plus, well, Thursday night we have Chris Bledsoe with us to take your phone calls and answer your questions, so, yeah, well, we moved Fadernight to tonight, which is actually Wednesday and not Thursday.

Fadernight, your calls, your conversation... on UFOs, the Paranormal and Supernatural, Conspiracy, Time-Travel, Lost History... and Toilet Paper.