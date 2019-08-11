Film: Extraordinary: The Seeding On Fade To Black

August 13th, 2019

Extraordinary: The Seeding



Film: Extraordinary: The Seeding

Abductions. Reproduction experiments. Memories of seeing children off-planet.

The idea of humans participating in an alien hybrid program sounds absurd until you talk to people who have experienced it. Thousands around the world have had reproductive experiments carried out against their will.

The most harrowing? The termination of unexplained pregnancies. Memories remain suppressed and fragmented, leaving experiencers confused, depressed and with a profound sense of loss. In others, the memories are visceral and emotionally disturbing. Thanks to increased acceptance, more people are coming forward with their frightening experiences.

Are aliens involved in a complex hybridization project where humans are used to cultivate a hybrid population? Extraordinary: The Seeding tells these stories through one-on-one interviews with abductees—brave individuals sharing intensely personal and emotional stories. Through analysis with global ufology experts, the film also explores hybridization, why it’s happening and the impact on humanity. The information presented is intended to educate, entertain and encourage audiences to ask one simple question: What if this is all true?

Tonight, the director of Extraordinary: The Seeding, Jon Sumple and writer Jack Roth join Fade to Black to discuss the making of the film and it’s possible impact on audiences worldwide.

Website: https://www.extraordinarytheseeding.com/

Premium Episode Download