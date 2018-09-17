Freeman On Fade To Black

September 18th 2018

Special Guest



Freeman is the reason we now have a Belluminati commercial! He created the concepts of Illuminati Logos and High Profile Rituals in the media. He has been on the forefront of conspiracy theory for two decades. He is an award-winning TV producer, radio talk show host and lecturer. An expert in the fields of the occult, trauma-based mind control, Illuminati symbolism, and ancient civilizations. You definitely want to watch his presentation, Aliens From Hell which is banned on YouTube.

Freeman has appeared on Howard Stern, an HBO Documentary, The Discovery Channel, and Don Peyote: a film with Dan Fogler and Anne Hathaway!

Freeman graduated with honors in Interdisciplinary Studies and attended Kansas University, specializing in ancient architecture. And he still has time to create music with his band, Molecular!

Tonight we are going to discuss the current state of social media, Facebook, Fake News, the media, Big Brother and of course, UFOs… The Freeman Fly way.

Website: http://freemantv.com/

