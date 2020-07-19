Future of MUFON with Race Hobbs Steve Murillo John Greenewald On Fade To Black July 20th

July 20th, 2020

 

Future of MUFON

Tonight we will be discussing the future of MUFON with Race Hobbs, Steve Murillo and John Greenewald.

Six days ago on July 15th, the Huntington Beach Police Dept. announced the arrest of Jan Harzan, the Executive Director of MUFON on July 3rd, 2020 in a sting operation. Harzan was fired the next day by MUFON's Board of Directors after the national media got hold of the story.

As of today, MUFON has David MacDonald, previously the Executive Director Emeritus and a member of the MUFON Board of Directors, assuming the duties of Executive Director.

Website: https://www.mufon.com/

