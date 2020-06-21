Gary Osborn On Fade To Black

June 22nd, 2020



Tonight, Gary Osborn joins us to talk about his research with the 'binary' number sequence that Jim Penniston recieved as a download during and after his encounter in the Rendlesham Forest Incident.

Gary has written two books, co-authored with Philip Gardiner - The Serpent Grail in 2005 and The Shining Ones, 2006, and The Giza Prophecy with Scott Creighton in 2009.

He has written a series of articles for both Mindscape and Heretic Magazines of which he is a regular contributor, and also New Dawn magazine with Scott Creighton.

His current book is The Rendlesham Enigma, Book One: Timeline, co-authored with Jim Penniston.

Website: http://garyosborn.moonfruit.com/welcome/4516007036



