Geraldine Orozco On Fade To Black

August 26th, 2019

Geraldine Orozco is an Intuitive DNA Re-programmer and Ascension Coach.

She is the founder of Bay Area Meditation & Space Meditation Studio in San Francisco, CA. She is also an international speaker, radio host, Pranic, Quantum & Shamanic Energy healer, Akashic Intuitive, Meditation Expert, Collective Trauma Researcher and Archetypal Social Theorist. Geraldine Is currently writing her first book on DNA Origins and the Hybridization and Ascension Program.

In 2013, Geraldine experienced a vivid abduction from possible extraterrestrial beings through her bedroom window.

She was taken on board a ship and was introduced to her eight hybrid children. The next morning she encounters a hypersensitivity to the human electromagnetic field. This discovery initiates a journey to find the truth about what happened.

Geraldine has appeared on many radio programs and several conferences and recently is featured in the new feature film: Extraordinary: The Seeding which is set for worldwide release next week on Sept. 3rd.

Website: http://www.SourceIntegration.com

