Giorgio Tsoukalos On Fade To Black

April 17th 2017

Ancient Aliens



Giorgio A. Tsoukalos is the star and Consulting Producer of ANCIENT ALIENS – THE SERIES (2010-Present).

Giorgio is the real-life Indiana Jones and he is changing the way the world thinks about the Ancient Astronaut Theory.For over 16 years, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos has been the Director of Erich von Daniken’s Center for Ancient Astronaut Research (A.A.S. R.A. – Archaeology, Astronautics and SETI Research Association). As the world’s leading Ancient Astronaut expert, Giorgio has starred in and appeared on The History Channel, the Travel Channel, the National Geographic Channel, the Sci-Fi Channel, Coast to Coast AM, and many other international television and radio programs such as ANCIENT ALIENS and UFO HUNTERS reporting about the latest discoveries in the Ancient Astronaut field.

Giorgio’s social media links are:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/giorgiotsoukalosfans

Twitter/Instagram: @Tsoukalos



Premium Episode Download