Grant Cameron On Fade To Black March 13th

March 13th 2018

Grant Cameron has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of Charlie Red Star.

Tonight we are going to discuss the new ‘Go Fast’ video that was just released by To The Stars Academy and Tom DeLonge.

Website: http://www.presidentialufo.com/

