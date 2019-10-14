747-228-2051

Grant Cameron On Fade To Black October 16th

The Stanton Friedman Archive

 

Grant Cameron has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of Charlie Red Star.

Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/

 

 

