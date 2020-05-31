Grant Cameron On Fade To Black
June 3rd, 2020
Tonight, our guest is UFO researcher and author, Grant Cameron. We will cover all of the latest UFO/ET/UAP headlines from around the world in another open and comprehensive conversation.
Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of 'Charlie Red Star'.
Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/
