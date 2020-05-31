747-228-2051

Grant Cameron On Fade To Black June 3rd

Guests | 1 comment

Grant Cameron On Fade To Black

June 3rd, 2020

 

latest UFO/ET/UAP headlines

 

Grant Cameron On Fade To Black June 3rd
Tonight, our guest is UFO researcher and author, Grant Cameron. We will cover all of the latest UFO/ET/UAP headlines from around the world in another open and comprehensive conversation.

Grant has been a UFO researcher since 1975, and was recognized as both the Leeds Conference International Researcher of the Year and the UFO Congress Researcher of the Year. He is a world-renowned expert on UFOs, conspiracies, government cover-ups, and has spent decades watching and chronicling developments around extraterrestrial contact. He is the author of 'Charlie Red Star'.

Website: http://beyondpresidentialufo.com/

 

 

Shares

1 Comment

  1. Ishana
    Ishana on June 1, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Cooking dinner, waiting for your show. Thank you and Rita and crew, for all you do.

Submit a Comment

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com