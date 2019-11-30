Gregg Braden On Fade To Black

December 2nd, 2019

Tonight, Gregg Braden joins us for the first time to discuss his life's journey of discovery and what he has learned to help us all improve ourselves and our planet.

Gregg Braden is a five-time New York Times best-selling author, researcher, educator, lecturer and internationally renowned as a pioneer bridging modern science, spirituality, and human potential.

From 1979 to 1990 Gregg worked as a problem solver during times of crisis for Fortune 500 companies and in 1991 he became the first Technical Operations Manager for Cisco Systems. He continues problem-solving today as he merges modern science and the wisdom of our past to reveal real-world solutions to the issues that challenge our lives. His research has led to 15 film credits and 12 award-winning books now published in over 40 languages.

Gregg is a member of visionary organizations and think tanks including the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the Steering Committee for the Global Coherence Initiative and the Evolutionary Leadership Organization. He has presented his discoveries in over 30 countries on six continents and has been invited to speak to The United Nations, Fortune 500 companies and the U. S. military. The United Kingdom’s Watkins Journal lists Gregg among the top 100 of “the world’s most spiritually influential living people” for the 6th consecutive year, and he is a 2020 nominee for the prestigious Templeton Award, established to honor “outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality.”

Website: https://greggbraden.com/

