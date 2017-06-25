Gregg Housh On Fade To Black

June 27th 2017

The Anonymous Disclosure Video



Gregg Housh spent much of his teens and early 20s evading an FBI task force while helping to operate the Internet’s foremost software pirating rings and otherwise living the life of a criminal hacker.

In 2000 the chase was finally over and he was arrested. The next 7 years were spent in and out of court until he plead guilty to conspiracy to violate copyright laws in 2007. He was incarcerated in a federal penitentiary, including a 27 day stay in solitary. Upon release, he worked a series of computer-related jobs while continuing to participate in various online subcultures.

Soon after his key role in the Anonymous global protest campaign against the Church of Scientology was made public in 2008, Housh began serving as a media interpreter and interview subject for newspapers, websites, radio and television. He has appeared on countless news programs and been quoted in publications around the world; meanwhile, he has continued to work with Anonymous participants on various operations, offering advice and other forms of support as needed.

Last week, a video was released allegedly from Anonymous stating that NASA was about to disclose alien life and contact… who is behind the video, should it be taken serious or is this a disinfo campaign??? There is only one person to talk to about this… and it is Gregg Housh.

Website: https://gregghoush.com/

