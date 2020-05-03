Whitley StrieberWhitley Strieber On Fade To Black

May 4th, 2020



Tonight our guest is Whitley StrieberWhitley Strieber and we are going to discuss his recent communication with the Visitors and their message to all of us on planet Earth.

Whitley is the author of 'Communion' and his latest book is: 'A New World'.

As science advances, we are finding that the universe is far larger and more complex than we ever imagined, and mysterious beings like our visitors, which we dismissed as imaginary, are turning out to be real.

This is calling to all of us to find a new life, a new world, in which they play a part.

Whitley is the author of the Communion series of books and many novels ranging from the Wolfen and the Hunger to the Grays and the Alien Hunter series. Communion, the Wolfen, the Hunger and Superstorm have all been made into movies, Superstorm as the Day After Tomorrow.

