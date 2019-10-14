Isaac Arthur On Fade To Black

October 15th, 2019

Special Guest



Isaac Arthur is the host of Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur on Youtube, with over 300,000 subscribers and nearly 200 episodes covering topics like Colonizing the Solar System, Interstellar Travel, the Fermi Paradox, Artificial Intelligence, and other topics representing possible futures paths and challenges for humanity.

Isaac received his degree in physics from Kent State University, graduating top of his class at age 20, and remained there for graduate studies before joining the US Army and serving in Iraq. He also worked as a civilian researcher at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio. After the military he returned home to Ashtabula, Ohio and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Elections for his area, when not working on his channel.

Website: https://www.isaacarthur.net/

