Isaac Arthur On Fade To Black

April 20th, 2020

Tonight, Isaac Arthur joins us for an in depth conversation about Artificial Intelligence and its' potential impact on every aspect of our lives and the future of mankind.

Isaac is the host of Science & Futurism with Isaac Arthur on YouTube, with nearly 500,000 subscribers, covering topics like Colonizing the Solar System, Interstellar Travel, the Fermi Paradox, Artificial Intelligence, and other topics representing possible futures paths and challenges for humanity.

Isaac received his degree in physics from Kent State University, graduating top of his class at age 20, and remained there for graduate studies before joining the US Army and serving in Iraq. He also worked as a civilian researcher at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio. After the military he returned home to Ashtabula, Ohio and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Elections for his area, when not working on his channel.

