Jacques Vallee And Alan Stivelman On Fade To Black

October 7th, 2019

Movie: Witness to Another World

Tonight, our guests are Jacques Vallee and Alan Stivelman.



Alan is the director of the new ﬁlm: “Witness of Another World”, an emotional story of a gaucho who at the age of twelve had a supernatural encounter that changed his life forever. It was premiered in cinemas in Spain, Paraguay and Argentina, being the most watched documentary of the year. The ﬁlm rights were acquired by 1091 Media (formerly known as The Orchard) and will be released this October 22.

"Witness of Another World" features Dr. Jacques Vallée.



Dr. Vallée, who brings vast experience and international reputation to the subject of UFOs, met Juan in 1980 in Argentina shortly after his experience. The movie shows their emotional reunion, 35 years after the initial investigation.



Regarding the movie Vallée says that: “this is the only case -THE ONLY CASE - in the history of ufology in which a witness has been studied TWICE at some 40 years time diﬀerence, with his life and the impact of the experience documented fully. But beyond that, it demonstrates the mistakes we in the U.S. have made in our methodology and it opens the way to a new, much richer era of international research."

