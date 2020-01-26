James Fox : The Phenomenon Special Event On Fade To Black

January 27th, 2020

The Phenomenon



Tonight, Director James Fox joins us for a very special, exclusive evening with the premiere of the trailer for his new film: The Phenomenon.

We'll discuss the film, it's release and we'll also have a very special, surprise guest joining us for the very first time on F2B!

James was born in England and raised in New York and California. He began his journalism career early in life as an assistant to father/writer Charles Fox, a quadriplegic with Multiple Sclerosis. Together they traveled on many magazine assignments, interviewing such notables as Stephen Hawking and race car legend Dan Gurney for the likes of Rolling Stone, Car & Driver to Sports Illustrated. James finished and sold his first documentary to Discovery by the time he was 28. He has since completed and distributed TV projects for Sci-Fi, TLC, National Geographic and History Channel and has made frequent appearances on Larry King Live, Night Line, Dateline, Anderson Cooper and others.

His documentaries, Out of the Blue and I Know What I Saw, are two of the most respected films in Ufology... and tonight we are going to discuss his next film, The Phenomenon, which is now set for major theatrical release later this year by 1091 Films.

Phenomenon trailer: (trailer link will be posted on Thursday!)



Premium Episode Download