James Redfield On Fade To Black

February 12th, 2020

Celestine Visions



James Redfield grew up in a rural area near Birmingham, Alabama, and is the author of The Celestine Prophecy, a book that remained on the New York Times Best Seller list for 165 weeks, sold over 5 million copies and has been translated into 34 languages.

Brought up in a Methodist Church that was loving and community-oriented, he was nevertheless frustrated by a lack of answers to his questions about the true nature of spiritual experience.

While majoring in sociology at Auburn University, he studied Eastern philosophies, including Taoism and Zen. He later received a Master's degree in counseling and spent more than 15 years as a therapist to abused adolescents. In 1989, he quit his job as a therapist to write full-time about interactive psychology, Eastern and Western philosophies, science, futurism, ecology, and history.

In October 1997, Redfield was awarded the Medal of the Presidency of the Italian Senate.

In the spring of 2000, Redfield recieved the Humanitarian of the Year honors from Auburn University. Two months later, he was honored by the International New Thought Alliance with another Humanitarian of the Year award.

In March 2004, Redfield was honored by the Wisdom Media Group with the World View Award for engaging the discussion on the nature of human existence and for his ongoing efforts and contributions to the bettering of humanity.

Website: https://www.celestinevision.com/



Premium Episode Download