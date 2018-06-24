Jason Louv On Fade To Black

June 26th 2018

Hyperworlds, Underworlds



Jason Louv is the author of eight books, including John Dee and the Empire of Angels, Generation Hex, and Thee Psychick Bible. As a journalist, he has covered surveillance, international trade and the dark side of technology for VICE News, Boing Boing, Motherboard and many more. As a futurist and strategist, Jason has worked on Buzz Aldrin’s international campaign to colonize Mars, Google’s artificial intelligence program, and in many more strange and wonderful places.



Tonight we are going to discuss how technology has taken over our lives… and how this tech will effect our future and what we can do to preserve our individual thought and actions.

