Jason Louv On Fade To Black

October 29th 2018

The Majik Of Halloween



Jason Louv is the author of eight books, including John Dee and the Empire of Angels, Generation Hex, and Thee Psychick Bible. As a journalist, he has covered surveillance, international trade and the dark side of technology for VICE News, Boing Boing, Motherboard and many more. As a futurist and strategist, Jason has worked on Buzz Aldrin’s international campaign to colonize Mars, Google’s artificial intelligence program, and in many more strange and wonderful places.

It’s the start of Halloween week on FADE to BLACK and tonight we are going to talk about witches, warlocks, majik, the occult and the history of Halloween.

Website: https://jasonlouv.com/

Twitter: @jasonlouv

