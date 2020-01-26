Jason Martell On Fade To Black

January 28th, 2020

Aliens and A.I.



Jason Martell is an entrepreneur and co-founder of numerous successful tech companies. He is also an acclaimed researcher and lecturer in ancient civilization technologies. For over 20 years these two realms of business and personal passion have served as pillars of Mr. Martell’s career — and while they are parallel to each other, they do have one thing in common: a desire to uncover knowledge and foster progress for humankind.

Tonight we are going to be discussing Aliens/ET and A.I.

Using Artificial Intelligence will bridge the gap in how we interact and communicate with a higher intelligence.

