Jason Quitt On Fade To Black December 23rd

December 23rd, 2019

QuiTTmas Special



Tonight, as we kick off the Holiday Season, celebrate Quittmas with Jason Quitt as we take a look at the history, science and conspiracy that have made this one of the funnest weeks of the year... and one of the most popular holidays in the world.

We'll take your phone calls, we'll see who's been naughty or nice, we'll find out who wants what under the tree, and most of all, we'll all celebrate together, the Fadernaut Family!

Quitt is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Jason is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

