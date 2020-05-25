Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

May 27th, 2020

Quittspiracy 5



Tonight is our Quittspiracy 5 with Jason Quitt.

We have done four, and tonight we'll bring some fresh conspiracies to the table and rate them all: One to Four pipes.

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” and “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

