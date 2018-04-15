Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

April 18th 2018

I Want To Believe: Codes To Creation



Jason Quitt is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Jason is also the author of “Forbidden Knowledge – Revelations of a multidimensional time traveler ” – “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” & “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Tonight we are going to talk about the Codes of Creation, the grid and how the wisdom has been with us for a very long time passed down generation to generation through symbols, myths, and teachings.

Website: http://thecrystalsun.com/

