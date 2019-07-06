Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

July 10th, 2019

UFO/UAP Italy



Jason Quitt recently shot drone footage in Italy for a documentary he is working on and upon reviewing the video he found a number of objects that were present and appearing to move at a very high speed.

Tonight, we’ll look at the recent analysis of the clips.

A graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism, Jason has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Jason is also the author and teacher of “Egyptian Postures of Power” & “The Yosef Codes” methods of personal healing and practice. As a channeller of universal and dimensional energies of healing, Jason combines these methods and modalities of energy medicine, shamanism, and dowsing to assist those on their own personal paths of healing and enlightenment.

Jason is currently working on Tesla Magazine, TeslaMania Exposition & The Healing Field Documentary.

Website: http://thecrystalsun.com/



