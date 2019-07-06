Jay Weidner On Fade To Black

July 8th, 2019

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary



July 16th is the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 and it’s launch.

Tonight we talk to Jay Weidner about the mission and the possibility of the Apollo 11 moon landings were a hoax and why this may have been done.

Called by Wired Magazine an “authority on the hermetic and alchemical traditions,” Jay is a renowned filmmaker, author and scholar.

He is writer/director of the feature film, The Last Avatar, director of the critically acclaimed documentary, Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, Journey Beyond Death and writer/director of the documentary series on the work of Stanley Kubrick, Kubrick’s Odyssey and Beyond the Infinite.

Jay was featured in the History Channel’s The Lost Book of Nostradamus and Nostradamus 2012. He was also featured in the documentary, Room 237, in Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, and in Jesse Ventura’s, Conspiracy Theory (TruTV). He is the co-author of The Mysteries of the Great Cross of Hendaye: Alchemy and the End of Time and A Monument to the End of Time.

In 1991, Jay joined KCMU Public Radio in Seattle. He hosted the six-hour weekly interview program, Mind Over Matters, and was also the Public Affairs Director. In 1996, Jay became one of the first employees of a start up company called Gaiam for which he was the Video Production Development Director until he departed in 2018.

Website: http://www.sacredmysteries.com/

